Jack L. Icenogle
Born: January 23, 1939; Monmouth
Died: November 16, 2020; Sterling
ROCK FALLS – Jack L. Icenogle, age 81, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at Regency Care of Sterling.
Jack was born on January 23, 1939 in Monmouth, the son of Clifford and Zelora (Sawyer) Icenogle. He married Carolyn Jaques on September 28, 1963. Jack was employed as a foreman for 30 years at Lawrence Brothers Manufacturing in Sterling and 11 years at Auto Zone in Rock Falls. He served his country in the United States Air Force.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Icenogle of Rock Falls; one daughter, Lori (Robert) Simpson of Sterling; two sons, Scott (Karen) Icenogle of Morrison and Brad Icenogle of Rock Falls; one sister, Sharon (Robert) Johnson of Rock Falls; four grandchildren, Alyssa, Noah, Brinkley and Emery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Pat Pyse.
Private graveside services will be held at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling. Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
