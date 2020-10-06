1/1
Jack M. Swanson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack M. Swanson

Born: February 18, 1920; Rock Island

Died: October 3, 2020; Sterling

MORRISON – Jack Miller Swanson, 100, of Morrison, IL, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, IL.

A private family graveside service will be held at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison with Pastor Tammy Anderson, pastor of Bethesda Lutheran Church in Morrison, officiating. The Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is assisting the family. A memorial has been established.

Jack was born February 18, 1920, in Rock Island, IL, to Fred and Ellida Swanson, the third of four sons. They moved to Morrison soon after. Jack worked for Charles O. Larson in Rock Falls, IL, before and after enlisting in the Navy in 1941. He completed his service in 1945 as a motor machinist's mate first class. Jack married Eleanor Zuidema on December 23, 1944. She died June 10, 2009. He was a lifelong car enthusiast having owned 122 vehicles.

Jack is survived by his daughter, Peggy (Doug) Belha; granddaughters, Sara (Bryan) Mounce and Abby Mills; and great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Cecilia, and Jackson Mounce.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Eleanor; son-in-law, Bruce Mills, and his three brothers, Edward, George, and Budd.

To send online condolences, go to www.bosmarenkes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved