Jack M. Swanson
Born: February 18, 1920; Rock Island
Died: October 3, 2020; Sterling
MORRISON – Jack Miller Swanson, 100, of Morrison, IL, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, IL.
A private family graveside service will be held at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison with Pastor Tammy Anderson, pastor of Bethesda Lutheran Church in Morrison, officiating. The Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is assisting the family. A memorial has been established.
Jack was born February 18, 1920, in Rock Island, IL, to Fred and Ellida Swanson, the third of four sons. They moved to Morrison soon after. Jack worked for Charles O. Larson in Rock Falls, IL, before and after enlisting in the Navy in 1941. He completed his service in 1945 as a motor machinist's mate first class. Jack married Eleanor Zuidema on December 23, 1944. She died June 10, 2009. He was a lifelong car enthusiast having owned 122 vehicles.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Peggy (Doug) Belha; granddaughters, Sara (Bryan) Mounce and Abby Mills; and great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Cecilia, and Jackson Mounce.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Eleanor; son-in-law, Bruce Mills, and his three brothers, Edward, George, and Budd.
To send online condolences, go to www.bosmarenkes.com