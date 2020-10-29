1/
Jackie W. Leathers
Jackie W. Leathers

Born: July 18, 1947; Monticello

Died: October 26, 2020; Silvis

TAMPICO – Jackie W. Leathers, 73, of Tampico, died Monday October 26, 2020 at Genesis Health Care in Silvis.

He was born on July 18, 1947 in Monticello, the son of Emery and Sylvia (Williamson) Leathers. Jack was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served from 1966 to 1969 in the US Navy aboard the USS Enterprise in plane maintenance. He married Kathy Ann Lund on June 15, 1973 in Princeton. Jack was employed for several years at Northwestern Steel and Wire Co in Sterling. In the past, Jack had enjoyed his Harley, and he was a Northwestern Wildcats fan.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy; daughters, Karrie (Matthew) Wetzell and Jessica "Ica" (Mike) Spohn both of Tampico; his sons, Michael (Rebecca) Leathers of Prophetstown and Jakob Leathers of Clifton; his sister Ella (Chet) Clevenger of Tampico; and five grandchildren, Alec Wetzell (Dani Clark), Aaron Wetzell, and Sophi, Nate and Eli Leathers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Noma Lawrence and Midge Clark; and his brother, Jesse Leathers.

Private family visitation will be at the Garland Funeral Home in Tampico. Burial with military honors will conclude at Tampico Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garland Funeral Home
115 Main St
Tampico, IL 61283
(815) 438-6165
