Jacky D. Carter
Born: February 16, 1944; Tompkinsville, Kentucky
Died: May 31, 2020; Hopkinsville, Kentucky
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. – Mr. Jacky Douglas Carter, 76, of Hopkinsville, KY, died May 31, 2020, at his home, where he wanted to be, surrounded by his family.
He was born February 16, 1944 in Tompkinsville, KY, the son of the late Daniel Spencer Carter and Luree Bowman Carter.
Jack moved with his family to Hopkinsville in 1965, and worked with Dixie Pavers Construction until his employment with Phelps Dodge Corp., where he worked for several years until his retirement. Jack was a member of Casky Baptist Church where he attended faithfully, until his illness prevented him from attending.
Jack took pride in watching his kids mature and grow into happy, loving, kind-hearted adults and doting on his beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed spending time on his homestead gardening, tending to Bony Pony, cows, chickens, goats, donkeys and the many other dogs and cats that strayed onto the farm.
Jack is survived by one son, Joe Douglas (Janice) Carter of Midland, TX; two daughters, Angela Carter (Deon) Considine of Dixon, IL and Donna (Jeff) Miller of Franklin, TN; his grandchildren, Haley Floto, Jaedin Considine, Morgan Miller, Ava Jacklyn "Ava Jack" Considine and Noah Carter Considine; and great-grandchildren: Jackson Floto and Jordan Douglas Floto; two brothers: Dan (Shirley) Carter of Hopkinsville, KY, and Ben (Cheryl) Carter of Elizabethtown, KY; one sister: Sandra Carter (Billy) Dowell of Mt. Vernon, KY. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, Spencer and Luree Carter, he was predeceased by his wife, Brenda Malone Carter; and his sister, Jeanne Harlan and brother in-law, Maxie Harlan.
Special thanks to Jack's loyal and faithful friend Ernest Staton, who generously, compassionately and selflessly took care of Jack's every need the last several months of his life. Ernest was a Godsend and Jack loved him dearly.
Thank you to Hospice and their dedicated staff and to Dad's funny and loving homesitters, Diane and Shelia for helping make Dad's final days enjoyable and comfortable in his favorite place, his home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home with the Rev. Jesse Brown officiating. Graveside services will be 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Skaggs Creek Cemetery in Tompkinsville, KY. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral hour at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
Online condolences and live streaming of the funeral service can be found at www.hbgfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, please make donations on Jack's behalf to your local Humane Society or Skaggs Creek Cemetery, c/o Diane Poindexter, 579 Bill Butler Road, Tompkinsville, KY 42240.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 3, 2020.