Jacqueline A. "Jackie" Hoffman
Jacqueline A. 'Jackie' Hoffman

Born: November 8, 1937; Spring Valley

Died: November 15, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Jacqueline A. "Jackie" (Jaquet) Hoffman, 83, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at CGH Medical Center.

She was born on November 8, 1937 in Spring Valley, the daughter of Frank and Loretta(Learch) Venadri. She had worked for many years as a cook and also had served as a foster grandparent in the local schools. She was a member of the 1st Presbyterian Church in Sterling, and had enjoyed crocheting and embroidering.

Survivors include her daughters, Loretta (Jim) Verbout of Rochester, MN, Laurie (Tom) Wetzellof Rock Falls and Julie (Dorian) Kainec of Roanoke Rapids, NC; her sons, Leon(Barbara Jean) Jaquet of Clinton, TN, John (Darla) Jaquet of Olympia, WA and Joe (Sonya) Jaquet of Jonesboro, IL ; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was precededin death by her parents; her twin sister Loretta as an infant; her sister Julie Huls; and her great-granddaughter, Madison.

Masks and social distancing requirements to allow 10 persons to rotate through at visitation on Wednesday November 18, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. Private services will follow. Burial will conclude at Lost Grove Cemetery in Arlington, IL.

Memorials to St. Jude Children's Reearch Hospital.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
