|
|
James w. 'jim' brockman Jr.
Died:March 22, 2020; Kingsport, Tennessee
GREENEVILLE, Tenn – James W. "Jim" Brockman, Jr., age 70 of Greeneville, TN formerly of Sterling, IL, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jamie Michael Brockman; parents, James W. and Dolly Doty Brockman, Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Deb Dodson Brockman; daughters, Katie Brockman (Cody Thomas) of San Antonio, TX, Darcy Hamilton and husband, David of Milledgeville, IL; son, John Ray Brockman (Erin Sucher) of Sterling, IL; grandchildren, Ashlynn Brockman, McKenzie Sucher, Bella Sucher, Kaley Sucher, Brooke Hamilton, Remy Hamilton and Anjelica Brockman; great-grandchildren, Owen Brockman and Aiyana McGuire; sisters, Diana Henson of Orange City, FL, Dorothy McBride of Erin, TN and Rozann Strong and husband, Bill of Rock Falls, IL; several nieces and nephews; his beloved dog, Annie.
At Jim's request there will be no formal services.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville, Tennessee, is honored to serve the Brockman family.