James L. Jones
Born: October 11, 1966
Died: June 7, 2020
NACHUSA – James L. Jones, age 53 of Nachusa, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony after an extended illness.
James was born on October 11, 1966 in Dixon, the son of Charles and Verna (Mills) Jones. He married Christine Burke on September 24, 1994. James enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Christine of Nachusa; two daughters, Beth (Jeff) Albee of Nachusa and Ashley Jones of Nachusa; his mother, Verna Jones (Joe French) of Polo; two grandchildren, Maverick and Layne Albee; one sister, Julie (Charles) Walker; two brothers, Chris (Yanel) Jones and Nick (Megan) Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and two sisters.
Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
A memorial has been established.
For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 10, 2020.