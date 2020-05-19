James L. Stewart
Died: May 13, 2020; Winfield
STERLING – James L. Stewart, 74, of Sterling, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield, IL.
Arrangements are being completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 19, 2020.