Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family

James L. Stewart



Died: May 13, 2020; Winfield



STERLING – James L. Stewart, 74, of Sterling, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield, IL.



Arrangements are being completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store