James 'Jim' L. Stewart
Born: April 23, 1946; Dixon
Died: May 13, 2020; Winfield
STERLING – James "Jim" L. Stewart, 74, of Sterling, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield, IL, following a sudden illness. Jim was a golf instructor for many years prior to his retirement.
Jim was born April 23, 1946, in Dixon, IL, the son of Harold and Martha (Miller) Stewart. He married Linda Saunders on March 31, 1973, in Dixon. He graduated from Eureka College with a B.A. degree in physical education and administration and was an activity therapist at the Dixon State School for many years. He was a member of Bethel Evangelical Congregational Church in Dixon, and his relationship with Jesus Christ was the most important thing in his life. Jim enjoyed restoring British sports cars and being outside landscaping and tending to the yard. He was an avid golfer and loved everything about the sport, including building and repairing golf clubs, and making his yard look like a golf course. His nickname among his friends was "Dr. Golf." Jim liked to travel and spend time in Florida, but most of all he loved and cherished his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Linda; two daughters, Jennifer L. (Rob) Wilkens of Dixon, Nicole (Joel) Graff of Dixon; four grandchildren, Jessica (Gunnar) Ortgiesen, Stephanie (Stephen Blackburn) Wilkens, Micah Graff, Silas Graff; three great-grandchildren, Hunter Ortgiesen, Easton Ortgiesen, Lakelyn Ortgiesen; one sister, Judy (Les) Guenzler of Sterling; two nephews, Curt (Jeannine) Fisher, Chris (Dana) Lavelle; and one niece, Leanne (Greg) Dickson.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Bethel Evangelical Congregational Church in Dixon.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 23, 2020.