James L. Stukenberg



Born: October 18, 1938; Adeline



Died: August 30, 2020; Oregon



LEAF RIVER – James L. Stukenberg, age 81, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Serenity Hospice & Home, Oregon, IL.



Jim was born on October 18, 1938 in Adeline, IL, the son of Merlyn & Myrna (Kuntzelman) Stukenberg. Jim graduated from Leaf River High School, class of 1957. Jim married Carol Crummer on August 21, 1965 in Rockford, IL and she passed away on September 17, 2010. He met Carol when she was his grandmother's nurse.



Jim worked on the farm on Town Line Road, Leaf River, IL and he was a guard in the Dixon prison at Dixon, IL. He was a 4-H leader, foster parent, Leaf River School Board member, member of the expermental aircraft association, Sunday school teacher, mentor for the Leaf River Library after chool reading program, and Leaf River Person of the Year 2014. He had many hay rides in the Leaf River area, and was a dairy farmer and caretaker of many animals.



Jim is survived by his sons, Jamie (Theresa)Stukenberg of Rockford, IL and Steven (Christine) Stukenberg of Woodstock, IL; daughters, Amanda (Jesse) Godec of Columbia, MO, and Jennifer (Juan) Hernandez of Dixon, IL; grandchildren, Grace Hernandez and Camille Hernandez, both of Dixon, and Sage and Nolan Godec of Columbia, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Jim is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Carol.



Graveside services will be held on Friday September4, 2020 at 11 a.m. in North Grove Christian Cemetery, Leaf River, IL. Burial will be in North Grove Christian Cemetery, Leaf River, IL. A drivethrough visitation will take place Friday September 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service time in North Grove Christian Cemetery, Leaf River, IL.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to SerenityHospice & Home and/or Leaf River Library.





