James Lind
James R. Lind

Born: November 24, 1935; Princeton

Died: October 13, 2020; Sterling

Walnut – James R. Lind, 84, of Walnut, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.

James was born November 24, 1935, in Princeton, the son of Fred and Ruth (Thulean) Lind. He married Adrian Blackert on June 17, 1956 in Walnut. James was a truck driver for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Adrian Lind of Walnut; son, Jamie (Jennifer) Lind of Walnut; grandchildren, Austin (Victoria) Von Holton, Allison (Matthew Morgan) Von Holton and Jacob Lind all of Walnut; great-grandchildren, Gage, River and Jace; sister-in-law, Vivian Lind; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marion Diffenbaugh and Eunice Pierson; and brothers, William, Hugh, Arnold, Ellis and Max and Donald in infancy. Visitation, with a maximum of 25 people at a time, will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9:30 - 11:00 AM at the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut. Private family services will follow. Masks are required when entering the building.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to the Walnut Rescue Unit and Rock River Hospice and Home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.garlandfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
