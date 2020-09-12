1/1
James M. "Jim" Cumby
James M. 'Jim' Cumby

Died: September 10, 2020; Sterling

ROCK FALLS – James M. "Jim" Cumby, 76, of Rock Falls, died Thursday September 10, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

He was born in Bedford, IL the son of Frank and Rosa Bell (Inman) Cumby. He married Bonnie Grubs. She died in December 1997. He later married Ruth Ann Thompson in 2000. He had worked at Nehring Electric Works in DeKalb for a number of years. He enjoyed pitching horse shoes, playing cards, fishing, watching stock car races, and in earlier years spent time at the dirt track.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth Ann; sons, Frank Cumby, Springfield, MO and James (Raquel) Cumby Jr of Norwood, MO; two grandchildren; and two stepgrandchildren.

He also was preceded by his parents; brothers Tom, Bill, Don and John Cumby; and sisters, Ethel Howard, Ida Abell.

Masks and social distancing requirements will be in effect to allow 50 person at a time to attend the visitation on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at McDonald Funeral Home, Rock Falls. Services will follow at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Dalmus Meeks officiating. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 12, 2020.
