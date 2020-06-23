James M. Law
Born: August 13, 1943; Sterling
Died: June 19, 2020; Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS – James M. Law, age 76, died at his home Friday, June 19, 2020
Jim was born on August 13, 1943, in Sterling, the son of Lester and Lenora (Brown) Law. He married Loretta Fay Williams on January 29, 1966 in Rock Falls. Jim was employed as a Brick Mason for 35 years with Northwestern Steel & Wire in Sterling retiring in 1997. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion for 47 years, Golden Age Eagle for 33 years with Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2783 in Rock Falls. Jim enjoyed camping.
Survivors include, his wife, Fay, of Rock Falls; two daughters, Loretta Dahler of Sterling and Tiffany Law of Amboy; one son, Lenny Law of Tampico; one sister, Shirley (Lyndell) Bushnell; three brothers, Gerald (Fadra) Law, Raymond Law and David Law; five grandchildren, Tyler Law, Aubree Dahler, Destiny Dahler, Kayden Law and Sheree Carr.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Jack, Bud, and Don; one sister, Betty Clark; one grandson, Dustin Dahler.
There will be no services. Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 23, 2020.