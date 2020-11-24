James 'Jim' M. Phelan
Born: August 4, 1947; Peoria
Died: November 19, 2020; Franklin Grove
DIXON – James "Jim" Michael Phelan, 73, of Dixon formerly of Peoria, passed away on, Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Franklin Grove Nursing Center in Franklin Grove.
Jim was born August 4, 1947, in Peoria, IL, the son of James E. and Fern (Blossom) Phelan. His early years were spent trying to come up with creative new ways to get out of going to school, and teasing his two sisters Judy and Nancy. He married Cathy Zapushek on September 13, 1970, in Peoria, and obsessively doted over his one son Patrick who was born in 1973. His best buddy Sean, his only grandson, born in 2001, got everything he could want from Grandpa.
Jim retired as a battalion chief from the Peoria Fire Department in 2012. Since he hired on in 1970, Jim's identity and great pride was his service to the department. His fellow firefighters were his brothers, his friends. Jim trusted them with his life, and in turn they loved and admired him. He prided himself in being an old school smoke-eater, and only retired when it became mandatory. He loved to tell the stories of the good times at the fire house, and the characters he worked with. Jim served as the President of the Local 50 Club, and was active in the firefighters' union. Not one day in 42 years did he ever say that he didn't want to go to work. It was never a job, but a passion.
Jim was a member of East Peoria Boat Club, where he spent good times with his many friends. He greatly looked forward to winter vacations in the Caribbean. He loved a good fishing trip with his family or friends. Jim was very proud of his Irish heritage and gained Irish citizenship later in his life.
Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cathy Phelan of Dixon; one son, Patrick (Tricia) Phelan of Dixon; one grandson, Sean Phelan; two sisters, Judy Goins of Geneva, IL and Nancy Phelan of East Peoria. He is also survived by many great friends and his firefighter brothers.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Howard Goins.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a celebration of life at a later date, where tales of Jim's antics and shots of Jameson will be the order of the day.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the charity of your choice
.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com