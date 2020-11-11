James P. Boos
Born: November 8, 1949; Dixon
Died: November 8, 2020; Sterling
DIXON – James P. Boos, age 71, of Dixon, IL died at CGH Medical Center on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
He was born Nov. 8, 1949 in Dixon, IL the son of Lawrence and Agnes Mary "Pat" (Greenwald) Boos. James began working at the Dixon State School at age 18 and retired as a chief engineer for the Department of Corrections. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and really enjoyed golfing in the Monday men's league and playing cards with his friends. He volunteered his time delivering Meal on Wheels, and also with Rock River Hospice, the PADS Shelter, and St. Mary School.
James is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his children, Jim (Alina) Boos of Broken Arrow OK, Angie (Mike) Nelson of Ramona OK, Cheri (Marc Feit) Dunn of Dixon; seven grandchildren, Sadie and Ryan Boos, Seth and Skylar Nelson, Atley, Tianna, and Riley Dunn, and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Larry (Elfriede) Boos Jr of Colorado Springs, CO, and Ed (Cindy) Boos of Scaly Mountain, NC; and two sisters, Nancy (Phil) Stewart of Dixon and Marytheresa (Wes) Scheffler of Dixon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m.Friday Nov. 13, 2020 at St. Patrick Church in Dixon, IL. A burial of cremains will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon, IL.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Dixon Food Bank.
Arrangements made by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon, IL.
Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com
.