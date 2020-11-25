James P. Hoyle
Born: April 11, 1941; Dixon
Died: November 23, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – James P. Hoyle, age 79, of Dixon, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home.
He was born April 11, 1941 in Dixon, the son of William and Mabelle (Pearse) Hoyle. Jim had worked at Hoyle Road Equipment in Dixon, Bollman Motors in Rock Falls and Pete Harkness Ford in Sterling prior to his retirement.He enjoyed Sunday morning golf at Lost Nation Golf Club, drinking coffee with his friends in the morning at Russ' Automotive and spending time at his brother and sister-in-law's house on holidays and special occasions.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, William Hoyle; and his sister and brother-in-law, Bill and Janet Trigg.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Donna Hoyle of Dixon; and several nieces and nephews and their families.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon.
A memorial has been established to the American Cancer Society
.
Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences can be left at www.thejonesfh.com