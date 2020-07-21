James R. 'Jim' Kirchner



Born: June 29, 1948



Died: July 18, 2020



OREGON – James R. "Jim" Kirchner, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 18, 2020.



Jim was born on June 29, 1948 in DeKalb, IL the son of William A. & Marian E. (Davidson) Kirchner. Jim married Barbara Martin on June 10, 1967 in Oregon, IL and they were married for 53 years. He was an operating engineer for Local 150 for 51 years. He loved working and talking about moving dirt. Jim loved riding his side by side. Jim spent many hours driving the back roads of Ogle County in his red pickup. Jim was a very generous and giving person who loved and cared for his family, extended family, and friends.



Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara Kirchner, Oregon, IL; children, Amanda Kirchner, Rockford, IL and Matt (Jenny) Kirchner, Oregon, IL; grandchildren, Karly (Jared Frey) Koch, Bayley Kirchner, Kacey Koch, Maddison Kirchner; sister, Susan Viel, Rockford, IL; brother: Thomas Kirchner, Byron, IL; and sister-in-law, Sharon Kirchner, Stillman Valley, IL.



Jim is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia; and brother, William J.



A celebration of life gathering will be held on Thursday July 23, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.. at Mullarkey's Bar & Grill, Mt. Morris, IL. Burial will be held inSilver Creek Cemetery, Mt. Morris, IL. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 4 until 8 p.m. At Finch Funeral Home, 405 East Hitt, Mt. Morris, IL. During the visitation, masks will be required upon entering the funeral home. Jim's wishes were for everyone to be comfortable and casual, so please come in jeans and Tshirts.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to be determined.





