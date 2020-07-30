James R. Love Jr.Born: June 29, 1952; DixonDied: July 27, 2020; DixonDIXON – James R. Love Jr., age 68, died at his home in Dixon on Monday, July 27, 2020.James was born on June 29, 1952 in Dixon, the son of James R. and Barbara (McConaughey) Love Sr. He served his country in the United States Army. James was extremely active in his faith and his church. He enjoyed his pet cockatiel. "Cotton" and loved painting houses. James liked to plan family gatherings and reunions which gave him the opportunity to showcase cooking skills, especially his Mexican foods.Survivors include one son, Lonnie (Debrah) Love of Janesville, Wis.; two sisters, Victoria (John) Ristow and Linda (Tom) Sanford, both of Dixon; one brother, Mike (Linda) Love of Sterling; and five grandchildren, Danielle, Amber, Katelyn, Brandon and Kiara.He was preceded in death by his parents.A celebration of life will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Full Gospel Assembly Church, 3805 River Road, Sterling. Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home, Rock Falls.In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to his church.