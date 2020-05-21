James R. Stephenitch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James R. Stephenitch

Born: August 28, 1938

Died: May 5, 2020

PARKER, Colo. – James R. Stephenitch, formerly of Mendota, IL was born on August 28, 1938 to Frank J Stephenitch and Mary E (Farley) Stephenitch of Amboy, IL.

James passed away from a sudden illness on May 5, 2020 in Parker, CO.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, William; brother Thomas, sister Norma Yingling (Stephenitch), brother Edward, and brother David.

Survivors are his wife, Willie Stephenitch (Dal-Santo) of Parker CO; daughter, Christina of Redding, CA; and son, Mathew of Riverside, CA.

Jim served his country in the Air Force branch of the military and was stationed in Korea. His career (in IT) took him all over the world. He had a great sense of humor, love for life, and always willing to experience something new. His love, gentleness, and humor will be missed.

No memorial donations. Please remember him in your prayers.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved