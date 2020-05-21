James R. StephenitchBorn: August 28, 1938Died: May 5, 2020PARKER, Colo. – James R. Stephenitch, formerly of Mendota, IL was born on August 28, 1938 to Frank J Stephenitch and Mary E (Farley) Stephenitch of Amboy, IL.James passed away from a sudden illness on May 5, 2020 in Parker, CO.He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, William; brother Thomas, sister Norma Yingling (Stephenitch), brother Edward, and brother David.Survivors are his wife, Willie Stephenitch (Dal-Santo) of Parker CO; daughter, Christina of Redding, CA; and son, Mathew of Riverside, CA.Jim served his country in the Air Force branch of the military and was stationed in Korea. His career (in IT) took him all over the world. He had a great sense of humor, love for life, and always willing to experience something new. His love, gentleness, and humor will be missed.No memorial donations. Please remember him in your prayers.