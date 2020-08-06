James V. Britt Sr.
Born: February 12, 1928; Clinton, Iowa
Died: August 1, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa
MORRISON – James V. Britt Sr., 92, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.
A memorial has been established for the Morrison American Legion Post #328.
Jim was born February 12, 1928 in Clinton, Iowa, to E. Gwendolyn (Ransom) and Vincent J. Britt. He attended Fulton, IL schools, graduating in 1946. Jim joined the U.S. Navy in 1946 during WWII, and proudly served his country. He was especially proud of his service aboard the Battleship Iowa BB61, and was a member of the USS Iowa Veterans' Association. He retired from Northwestern Steel & Wire Co. on January 1, 1989, after 36 ½ years as a crane operator. He also farmed 17 years in the Garden Plain, Sterling and Morrison areas. Jim and Susan J. Black were married on February 28, 1957. Together they owned several businesses in Morrison, including Suz Video. He was a life member of the American Legion and VFW, and also a former commander of the Morrison VFW Post. Jim was a NASCAR fan, and loved old John Wayne movies.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sue; seven children, Mary Jo Hunter of Sterling, IL, James Jr. (Jan) of Markesan, WI, Michael (Ann) of Morrison, John of Morrison, Sheri (Jerry) Kuiper of Oshkosh, WI, Ann (Mike) Mattera of Hillsboro, OR, and Terry (Judy) of West Chicago, IL. There are 15 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren, and also nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister; one grandson, Chris Hunter; a son-in-law, Don Hunter; and a great-grandson, Nathan Britt.
To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com