Jan F. Drolema
Born: May 24, 1947; Morrison
Died: March 2, 2020; Morrison
MORRISON â€" Jan. F. Drolema, 72, of Morrison, IL, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at her home in Morrison.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Ebenezer Reformed Church in Morrison, with Mr. Ken Renkes officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4th at the Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation or the Morrison Seahorse or Sterling Stingrays Swim Clubs.
Jan was born May 24, 1947 in Morrison to Robert and Pearl (Housenga) Yarbrough. She was educated in the Morrison grade schools and graduated from Morrison High School. She also attended the University of Wisconsin, Platteville. She married Arnie Drolema on February 16, 1968 in Morrison. Jan started working at Whiteside County Bank in 1966, and retired in 2012 from Community State Bank after being a part of the company for 46 years. She also helped her husband with his shop, doing bookkeeping. She was a member of Ebenezer Reformed Church in Morrison. Jan enjoyed doing ceramics, cross stitch needlework and antiquing with her husband. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, watching the Morrison Seahorses and Sterling Sting Rays swim teams and Morrison softball, and also loved helping out with the family owned haunted house. Her favorite time of the year was when she was spending time with her family in the Wisconsin Dells on the 4th of July watching fireworks.
Survivors include her husband, Arnie; one son, Mitchell (Myriah) Drolema of Morrison; her father, Bob Yarbrough of Morrison; two twin grandchildren, Skylar and Schyon Drolema; one sister, Deb (Pete) Swearingen of Morrison; one brother, Mark (Becky Berning) Yarbrough of Galena, IL; two sisters-in-law, Jeanne Ridley of Morrison and Elaine Hand of Sterling, IL; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Pearl, and one Aunt, Margie Groezinger.
Published in the Sauk Valley News on Mar. 4, 2020