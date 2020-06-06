Jan 'Skip' J. Thompson
Born: September 3, 1944; Mendota
Died: June 1, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Jan "Skip" Joseph Thompson, 75, of Dixon, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home in Dixon, IL. Skip taught at Dixon High School, for 34 years and also coached girls basketball for 15 years prior to his retirement in 2002.
Skip was born September 3, 1944, in Mendota, IL, the son of Joseph and Mildred (Edwards) Thompson. In 1965 he married, Sandy Kerchner. They have remained friends over the years. Skip married Sara A. Hertenstein on May 15, 1999 in Grand Detour. He was involved with Habitat for Humanity building homes for 18 years. Skip was a construction contractor for Thompson Construction for 25 years. He was a long time member of Dixon Elks Lodge # 779 and the Dixon Gyro Club. Skip enjoyed fishing, golfing, but most of all spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Sara A. Hertenstein; five children, Brad (Jackie) Thompson of Utica, Chris (Dana) Thompson of Oregon, Mike Thompson of Chicago, Brandt (Sarah McDermott) Hertenstein of Kansas City, MO, and Brittany Hertenstein of Arlington Heights; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two siblings, Timothy (Fitch Bullard) Thompson of Gilford, CT, Lori (Kevin) Knowlton of Mendota; and many nieces and nephews.
Skip was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gary and Dennis Thompson.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Skip's family would like to thank Serenity Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care, and especially to his nurse, Sheila.
Memorials may be directed to Habitat for Humanity of Dixon, Serenity Hospice and Home of Oregon, IL or Dixon High School (DHS) Booster.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 6, 2020.