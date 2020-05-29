Jane A. Sunday
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane A. Sunday

Born: July 13, 1936

Died: May 27, 2020

STERLING – Jane A. Sunday, 83 died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Regency Care in Sterling.

She was born on July 13, 1936 near Dixon, the daughter of John and Minnie (Pilgrim) Gerdes. Jane worked for many years as a waitress at many local establishments include the Barn, Nino's, Forrest Inn and Parkway Restaurant. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.

Survivors include her four sons, Michael (Karen) Sunday of Sterling, Mark (Tina) Sunday of Dunedin, FL, Martin Sunday of Rock Falls and Matt Sunday of Sterling; her daughter, Michelle (Jim) Canady of Milledgeville; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; two brothers; and brother and sister in infancy; and a daughter-in-law ,Jodi Sunday.

Private family will take place at a later date. There will be no visitation. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
505 1st Avenue
Sterling, IL 61081
815-626-6311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved