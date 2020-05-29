Jane A. Sunday



Born: July 13, 1936



Died: May 27, 2020



STERLING – Jane A. Sunday, 83 died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Regency Care in Sterling.



She was born on July 13, 1936 near Dixon, the daughter of John and Minnie (Pilgrim) Gerdes. Jane worked for many years as a waitress at many local establishments include the Barn, Nino's, Forrest Inn and Parkway Restaurant. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.



Survivors include her four sons, Michael (Karen) Sunday of Sterling, Mark (Tina) Sunday of Dunedin, FL, Martin Sunday of Rock Falls and Matt Sunday of Sterling; her daughter, Michelle (Jim) Canady of Milledgeville; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; two brothers; and brother and sister in infancy; and a daughter-in-law ,Jodi Sunday.



Private family will take place at a later date. There will be no visitation. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.





