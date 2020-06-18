Jane E. Dietrich



Born: June 23, 1931; Freeport



Died: June 16, 2020; Oregon



MT. MORRIS – Jane E. Dietrich, age 88, passed away on June 16, 2020 in Serenity Hospice & Home, Oregon, IL.



Jane was born on June 23, 1931 in Freeport, IL the daughter of Clarence & Hazel (Bearman) Kielsmeier. Her mother Hazel passed away when Jane was an infant, and Clarence married Ruth Williams, who cared for Jane as her own child. Jane married Russell F. Dietrich on October16, 1949 and he preceded her in death on August 2, 2006.



Jane worked in the office copy department forKable Printing Company, and she cleaned many homes in the Mt. Morris area. She was a member of the Mt. Morris Evangelical Free Church. Jane loved to crochet, spend time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Jane is survived by her sons, Jeff (Karen) Dietrich, Leaf River, IL and Clint (Sondra Pease) Dietrich, Mt. Morris, IL; daughter, Janell (Jim) Miller, Forreston , IL; grandchildren, Joshua (Becky) Miller, Decatur, IL, Amie (Brian) Schelling, Leaf River, IL, Adam Dietrich, Leaf River, IL, Christie (Darrick) Port, Lanark, IL, Ashley Dietrich, Stillman Valley, IL, Aaron (Jenna) Dietrich, Grand Detour, IL, and Brandon Dietrich, Oregon, IL; Lexis Dietrich, Mt. Morris, IL; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Melvin (Nancy) Kielsmeier, Seward, IL, Ralph Kielsmeier, Centerville, UT; sisters, Dorothy Stahl, Mt. Morris, IL, and Carolyn Johnson, Lombard, IL; and many nieces and nephews.



Jane is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell; brother, Bruce Kielsmeier; and sister, Harriet Fletcher.



Family graveside services will be held on Saturday June 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Plainview Cemetery, Mt. Morris, IL with Revs. Bruce McKenna and Larry Jameson officiating. There will be a public drive through visitation in Plainview Cemetery, Mt. Morris, IL from 10 a.m. until service time.



The family would like to thank Reita Beck and Judy Banno for the wonderful care they gave Jane while she was at home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to Serenity Hospice & Home, Mt. Morris Public Library, and the Mt. Morris Fountain Project.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store