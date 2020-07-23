Janet E. Lepianka
Born: June 17, 1922
Died: July 20, 2020
DECATUR – Janet E. Lepianka, age 98, of Decatur, passed away July 20, 2020 at Imboden Creek Living Center.
Janet was born June 17, 1922 in Kewanee, IL, the daughter of Claude and Mildred (Currier) Wright. She married John Lepianka on February 23, 1944 in Kewanee, IL. John died April 6, 1957.
Janet is survived by her daughter, Susan (John) Ohanesian; brother, David (Neita) Wright; grandson, Bleu L'Estrange; great-granddaughter, Breanna L'Estrange; niece, Deb (Russell) Stoss; and nephews, Brian (Debra) Wright and Michael (Laurie) Wright.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Todd Smith.
Services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at Life Foursquare Church.
Memorials to Imboden Creek Living Center.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Janet.
Condolences may be left to her family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com