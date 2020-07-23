1/1
Janet E. Lepianka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet E. Lepianka

Born: June 17, 1922

Died: July 20, 2020

DECATUR – Janet E. Lepianka, age 98, of Decatur, passed away July 20, 2020 at Imboden Creek Living Center.

Janet was born June 17, 1922 in Kewanee, IL, the daughter of Claude and Mildred (Currier) Wright. She married John Lepianka on February 23, 1944 in Kewanee, IL. John died April 6, 1957.

Janet is survived by her daughter, Susan (John) Ohanesian; brother, David (Neita) Wright; grandson, Bleu L'Estrange; great-granddaughter, Breanna L'Estrange; niece, Deb (Russell) Stoss; and nephews, Brian (Debra) Wright and Michael (Laurie) Wright.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Todd Smith.

Services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at Life Foursquare Church.

Memorials to Imboden Creek Living Center.

Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Janet.

Condolences may be left to her family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
(217) 429-5439
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved