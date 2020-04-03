Sauk Valley News Obituaries
Born: Aug. 1, 1937; Breckenridge, Minnesota

Died: March 28, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Janet Marie Perry, 82, of Sterling died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Rock River Hospice & Home.

Janet was born August 1, 1937, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, the daughter of William and Zelma (McDougal) Garrett.

She married Lark Perry on August 17, 1954 in Sterling. For many years, she worked at Mode O' Day Woman's Clothing Store, downtown Sterling, then relocated to the new location in the Northland Mall. She loved arts and crafts, and was a beautiful seamstress. During holiday periods, she worked at Lundstrom's Florist and Greenhouse, helping with their many orders of flower vases and plant arrangements.

Janet was a very active lady, embraced exercise and good health, along with any activity that kept her moving, snowmobiling, bowling, camping, gardening, yard and house work. She was an avid walker and also participated in fitness programs at Westwood Sports Center. Her peaceful time was spent reading, solving crossword puzzles and playing the piano.

Janet loved her time with family, was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was also a woman of faith and was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church for over 60 years.

She is survived by her husband, Lark Perry; two daughters, Linda Perry (Fred Bantrup) and Debra Jones (Gary) of Sterling; three grandchildren Richard (Jen) Jones; Seth (Amy) Jones and Christopher Perry; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers and three sisters.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. A memorial has been established to Wesley United Methodist Church in Sterling, members have blessed their home with  weekly meals and prayers.

Arrangements were completed by Schilling Funeral Home & Cremation.

Condolences may be sent to schillingfuneralhome.com
