Janet M. Perry



Died: March 28, 2020



STERLING – Janet Marie Perry, 82, of Sterling, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Rock River Hospice & Home. A memorial will be at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 1 at Oak Knoll Memorial Cemetery, Sterling, followed by an outdoor box luncheon at 1514 Fisher St., Sterling. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.





