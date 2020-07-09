Janet 'Jan' R. Norris
Born: February 14, 1951; Bloomington
Died: July 3, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Janet "Jan" Rae Norris, 69, of Dixon, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, Dixon, IL. She was a licensed practical nurse (LPN) at Kreider Services for 15 years until her retirement in 2013.
Jan was born February 14, 1951, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Harry and Margaret (McClain) Chick. She married Kenneth E. Norris on January 9, 1971, in Danville, IL. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2015. After her retirement Jan and Ken would travel to different state and national parks. She enjoyed tending to her flower beds, attending sporting events, music festivals and cooking for friends and family. When her children were young she was a Cub Scout leader. Jan moved to Tennessee for a short time and could be found volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, food drives and Toys for Tots.
She is survived by herson, Brian Norris of Dixon; three grandchildren, Kendyl D. Thrower of Dixon, Kameron Thrower of Winnebago County, and Kaylie Palmer of Dixon; three great-grandchildren, Carter Engelkes, Sophie Engelkes, Kingston Linscott; one brother, Michael Chick; one sister, Jewell Napper; many nieces and nephews.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Andrea Norris; and brother, Jeffrey Benson.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon. Cremation rites will follow the visitation.
A memorial has been established.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com
