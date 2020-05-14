Jarolyn D. Fyhrlund
Born: January 7, 1937; Wabash, Indiana
Died: May 10, 2020; Rock River Hospice and Home, Sterling
STERLING – Jarolyn Dee Fyhrlund died May 10, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home.
Jarolyn was born January 7, 1937 in Wabash, Indiana. She graduated in 1955 from Noble Township High School and from Parkview-Methodist School of Nursing in 1958. She retired in 1998 as Executive Director from Exceptional Care and Training Center.On August 19, 1974, Jerry married George "Arch" Fyhrlund. Together, they raised two daughters, Tracie and Jennifer.
Jarolyn was a strong, loving and generous woman. She doted on her grandchildren and spending time with her sisters brought her great joy. She loved being outside gardening, golfing and bird watching. Jerry was an avid reader and enjoyed movies, games and puzzles. She always said she was a terrible cook, but she made the best BBQ ribs, lasagna and German pancakes.
Jarolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Dorotha Clark; husband, Arch; and sister, Constance Rosen.
Survivors include her daughters, Jennifer (Russ) Page and Tracie Dill; her sisters, Dianna (Arlen) Kendall and Carolyn (Bill) Bennet; grandchildren, Holly, Gunnar, Amy, and Sarah, and four great-grandchildren.
Cremation rites were accorded, and a private graveside ceremony was held in her honor.
Donations may be made to Rock River Hospice and Home.
Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home PO Box 592 Sterling, IL 61081.
Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 14, 2020.