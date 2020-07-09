1/1
Jason A. Chapman
1976 - 2020
Jason A. Chapman

Born: August 16 , 1976; Sterling

Died: July 5, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Jason A. Chapman, age 43 of Sterling, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home.

Jason was born on August 16, 1976 in Sterling. He is the son of Dennis and Lorna (Chapman) Hemminger. He worked as a laborer for the Local 727. Jason enjoyed riding his motorcycle and drawing. He had a love for music and writing songs, and also had his own DJ service, Midwest Mobile Sounds.

Survivors include his son, Tyler Chapman (Ericha Olalde) of Rock Falls; his parents, Lorna and Dennis Hemminger of Sterling; his sister, Amy (Randy) Rodriguez of Fort Benning, GA; one granddaughter, Zoey Chapman; his niece and nephews, Morgan, Kalob and Julian Rodriguez; and his many friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his uncles.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls, masks and social distancing will be enforced.

For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in his memory


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Service
12:00 - 02:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
