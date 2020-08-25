Jason O. Parks



FRANKLIN GROVE – It is with heavy hearts that the family of Jason O'Neil Parks announces his passing on August 18, 2020 with his wife by his side, and his mother, grandmother and son in their prayers due to COVID concerns.



He was born April 16, 1973, the eldest son of Anthony "Tony" and Madlyn (Coil) Parks. Jason was united in marriage on May 25, 2007 to Tina M. Shipman. Jason worked at Quebecor/Quad Graphics for 18 years. He very much enjoyed camping, grilling and cooking, and also being a part of the Men's Auxillary at the VFW Post 540 of Dixon. He also was a member at the Elks for a short time.



Jason is survived by his wife, Tina; his mother, Madlyn; one son, Gage (Rebecca) Parks of Rock Falls, IL; two stepsons, Scott (Christine) Bass of Dixon, IL and Matthew Bass of Rock Falls, IL; one brothe, Anthony (Jamie) Parks of Franklin Grove, IL; two nephews, Zachary and Jacob; one niece, Samantha; seven grandchildren, Christian, Hannah, Justine, Makayla, Emma, Lilly and Deacon; grandmother, Berta Peters of Franklin Grove; grandfather, A.C. Miller of Rochelle, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and special lifelong friend, Gary Hunt Jr.



He is predeceased by his loving father, Anthony " Tony" Parks; grandmother, Anna Parks, grandfather James Coil.



A celebration of life will be held September 12, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Atlasta Park in Franklin Grove, IL.





