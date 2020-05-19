Jason R. Wittenauer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason R. Wittenauer

Born: March 26, 1975; Dixon

Died: May 15, 2020; Dixon

AMBOY – Jason R. Wittenauer, age 45, of Amboy died Friday May 15, 2020 at KSB Hospital in Dixon after a lifelong battle with diabetes.

He was born March 26, 1975, in Dixon , the son of Rick and Linda (Glenn) Wittenauer.

Jason was a member of the United First Church in Amboy.

Jason is survived by his son, Brian (Sabian Rock) Wittenauer of Dixon; his parents of Amboy; brothers Ryan (Sarah) Wittenauer of Amboy, Chad Wittenauer of Dixon and Kyle (Kimberly) Wittenauer of Amboy; and nieces, Madison, Julia, Bailey, and Harper Wittenauer. He is also survived by many aunts, uncle, and cousins.

A private family service and visitation will be held on Wednesday at the United First Church in Amboy. Burial will follow at Prairie Repose Cemetery in Amboy.

A memorial has been established. Arrangements by the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy.

Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mihm-Jones Funeral Home
303 E Main St
Amboy, IL 61310
(815) 857-2611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved