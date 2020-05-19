Jason R. Wittenauer
Born: March 26, 1975; Dixon
Died: May 15, 2020; Dixon
AMBOY – Jason R. Wittenauer, age 45, of Amboy died Friday May 15, 2020 at KSB Hospital in Dixon after a lifelong battle with diabetes.
He was born March 26, 1975, in Dixon , the son of Rick and Linda (Glenn) Wittenauer.
Jason was a member of the United First Church in Amboy.
Jason is survived by his son, Brian (Sabian Rock) Wittenauer of Dixon; his parents of Amboy; brothers Ryan (Sarah) Wittenauer of Amboy, Chad Wittenauer of Dixon and Kyle (Kimberly) Wittenauer of Amboy; and nieces, Madison, Julia, Bailey, and Harper Wittenauer. He is also survived by many aunts, uncle, and cousins.
A private family service and visitation will be held on Wednesday at the United First Church in Amboy. Burial will follow at Prairie Repose Cemetery in Amboy.
A memorial has been established. Arrangements by the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy.
Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 19, 2020.