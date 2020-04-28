Sauk Valley News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schilling Funeral Home
702 1st Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Buikema
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Buikema Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay Buikema Jr. Obituary
Jay Buikema Jr.

Born: September 5, 1930

Died: April 24, 2020

STERLING – Jay Buikema Jr., 89, died April 24, 2020 in his home with his loving care of his family.

He was born September 5, 1930 in Fulton, Illinois, the son of Jay and Marjorie (Voss) Buikema. Jay served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Hawaii. He married Virginia Kramer December 9, 1957. Jay and his father had a dairy farm in Milledgeville. He was employed at Central National Bank in Sterling, and also worked part time at Ace Hardware. Jay enjoyed spending time with his family and loved to laugh. He enjoyed Fishing and hunting. He was an avid St Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed watching their baseball games. He was a member of Bethel Reformed church in Sterling.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia; one son, Mark Buikema of Sterling; and daughter, Lori Banks (Jason) of East Moline, Illinois.

 He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Louise Matthews.

Burial will be private in Lower York Cemetery in Thompson, with Reverend Ken Zuitoff officiating.

A memorial has been established to Bethel Reformed Church. Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home PO Box 592 Sterling IL 61081, and will be forwarded to family.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -