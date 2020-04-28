|
Jay Buikema Jr.
Born: September 5, 1930
Died: April 24, 2020
STERLING – Jay Buikema Jr., 89, died April 24, 2020 in his home with his loving care of his family.
He was born September 5, 1930 in Fulton, Illinois, the son of Jay and Marjorie (Voss) Buikema. Jay served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Hawaii. He married Virginia Kramer December 9, 1957. Jay and his father had a dairy farm in Milledgeville. He was employed at Central National Bank in Sterling, and also worked part time at Ace Hardware. Jay enjoyed spending time with his family and loved to laugh. He enjoyed Fishing and hunting. He was an avid St Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed watching their baseball games. He was a member of Bethel Reformed church in Sterling.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia; one son, Mark Buikema of Sterling; and daughter, Lori Banks (Jason) of East Moline, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Louise Matthews.
Burial will be private in Lower York Cemetery in Thompson, with Reverend Ken Zuitoff officiating.
A memorial has been established to Bethel Reformed Church. Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home PO Box 592 Sterling IL 61081, and will be forwarded to family.
Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com