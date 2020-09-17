1/1
Jean C. Eyrich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean C. Eyrich

Born: October 31, 1926; Sterling

Died: September 15, 2020; Prophetstown

PROPHETSTOWN – Jean Clare Eyrich, 93, of Prophetstown, IL, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at her home in Prophetstown.

There will be a private family funeral Mass at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Prophetstown, officiated by Rev. Father Toni Kretowicz. A private family visitation will be held at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown.

A memorial has been established to St. Catherine Catholic Church and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Jean was born October 31, 1926 in Sterling, IL, to Roy and Katherine (Ryan) McKenna. She attended Rock Falls, IL, grade schools and was a graduate of Erie High School in Erie, IL. On November 30, 1946 she married Cleon David Eyrich in Prophetstown. She was a homemaker, spending her days raising her eight children and helping Cleon tend to the farm. She was a lifelong member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church. Jean was very active in the church; she coordinated and taught PSR, as well as served as a Eucharistic minister. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Jean did volunteer work around Prophetstown and especially loved visiting and spending time with friends who needed comfort and conversation. She was fond of spending time at the Prophetstown nursing home, enjoying activities and praying with the residents. She loved gardening and tending to her flowers.

Survivors include her husband, Cleon; four daughters, Darla (Clare) Corbin of Prophetstown, IL, Joan (Ken) Weerts of Indianapolis, IN, Elizabeth (Bill) VanZuiden of Fulton, IL and Colleen (Jake) Warren of Alden, IL; three sons, David Eyrich, Paul (Bonnie) Eyrich and Dan (Susan) Eyrich, all of Prophetstown, IL; 23 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter in infancy, Diane Marie Eyrich; one son, Mark Edward Eyrich; and 15 siblings.

To send online condolences, go to www.bosmagibson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosma Gibson Funeral Home
320 Lafayette St
Prophetstown, IL 61277
(815) 537-2336
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bosma Gibson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved