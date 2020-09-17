Jean C. Eyrich
Born: October 31, 1926; Sterling
Died: September 15, 2020; Prophetstown
PROPHETSTOWN – Jean Clare Eyrich, 93, of Prophetstown, IL, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at her home in Prophetstown.
There will be a private family funeral Mass at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Prophetstown, officiated by Rev. Father Toni Kretowicz. A private family visitation will be held at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown.
A memorial has been established to St. Catherine Catholic Church and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Jean was born October 31, 1926 in Sterling, IL, to Roy and Katherine (Ryan) McKenna. She attended Rock Falls, IL, grade schools and was a graduate of Erie High School in Erie, IL. On November 30, 1946 she married Cleon David Eyrich in Prophetstown. She was a homemaker, spending her days raising her eight children and helping Cleon tend to the farm. She was a lifelong member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church. Jean was very active in the church; she coordinated and taught PSR, as well as served as a Eucharistic minister. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Jean did volunteer work around Prophetstown and especially loved visiting and spending time with friends who needed comfort and conversation. She was fond of spending time at the Prophetstown nursing home, enjoying activities and praying with the residents. She loved gardening and tending to her flowers.
Survivors include her husband, Cleon; four daughters, Darla (Clare) Corbin of Prophetstown, IL, Joan (Ken) Weerts of Indianapolis, IN, Elizabeth (Bill) VanZuiden of Fulton, IL and Colleen (Jake) Warren of Alden, IL; three sons, David Eyrich, Paul (Bonnie) Eyrich and Dan (Susan) Eyrich, all of Prophetstown, IL; 23 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter in infancy, Diane Marie Eyrich; one son, Mark Edward Eyrich; and 15 siblings.
