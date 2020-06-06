Jean M. Murray
Born: September 11, 1941; Sterling
Died: May 22, 2020; Champaign
CHAMPAIGN – Jean M . Murray, 78, of Champaign, Il. died on Friday, May 22nd, 2020 at home.
She was born in Sterling, IL. on September 11th, 1941 to Cloyd and Marjorie Myers.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Joe Myers.
Jean attended the University of Illinois and graduated with a degree in Speech Pathology, After college, she married Don H Livingston (deceased January 1999) and lived in France while he was a captain in the Army. They set up permanent residence in Champaign, Il. Jean was employed as a speech therapist for many years and went on to get her master's degree from the University of Illinois in continuing and higher education. Later in life, Jean pursued even higher education, becoming an ordained pastor and licensed Christian counselor.
Jean is survived by her two children, Drew and Kathy, and their spouses, Brenda and Brad; her five grandchildren; as well as many other extended family members.
Jean remarried Dr. John Murray in 2008 (deceased 2015), and she enjoyed being a part of their family.
Jean was passionate about community involvement as well as mission ministries both local and abroad. Examples are Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, Junior League, Bible Study Fellowship, 1st Presbyterian Church, Rafiki Missionary Foundation, and Illinois Alumni events.
The family requests that donations be made to Rafiki Foundation, which is a mission to train Africans to transform Africa for Christ. Jean was an active missionary with Rafiki for many years. www.rafikifoundation.org
Interment was private at Roselawn Cemetery, Wednesday, May 27th, 2020.
Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 6, 2020.