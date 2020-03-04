Sauk Valley News Obituaries
|
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
630-628-8808
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Mary Seat of Wisdom Church
Park Ridge, IL
View Map

Jean Maxine Simon

Jean Maxine Simon Obituary
Jean Maxine simon

Died: March 1, 2020

RIVER GROVE â€" Jean Maxine Simon nee Glessner, 83 of River Grove, formerly of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of Jerry. Loving mother of Johanna (John) Pichman, JenniferKeenan (Michael Allen) and the late precious Sally Jane Keenan. Cherished grandmother of Ashley, John and Abigail. Dear great grandmother of Zackary, Bradley, Wesley and Penelope. Dearest sister of Joan (Donald) Moore, Howard (Jean) Glessner and the late Patricia Emmert, John, Richard and George Glessner. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service Thursday, March 5, meet at Mary Seat of Wisdom Church, Park Ridge, for Mass at 10 a.m.. Luncheon to follow. Private interment Beverly Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E. of Rt. 53).

If desired, memorials to Alzheimer's, Parkinsons or Leukemia greatly appreciated. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630.628.8808.
Published in the Sauk Valley News on Mar. 4, 2020
