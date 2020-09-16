1/1
Jeanine C. Hay
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanine C. Hay

Born: August 23, 1929; Sterling

Died: September 15, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Jeanine C. Hay, 91, of Sterling died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home.

She was born on August 23, 1929 in Sterling, the daughter of Raymond Harold and Irene Frances (Schikan) Cramer. Jeanine was a 1943 graduate of Wallace Grade School; a 1947 graduate of Sterling High School; and a 1950 graduate of Wesley Memorial School of Nursing.

She was united in marriage to John Hay on October 15, 1950 in Sterling. Jeanine was employed as a nurse at Community General Hospital from 1950 to 1968, and then at the SterlingRock Falls Clinic from 1968 until her retirement in 1990. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sterling, and had begun the prayer shawl ministry at the church, as well as at the Kihei Lutheran Church in Maui, HI. Jeanine served as one of the original members of the board of SHED and the Sterling Symphony Board. She was a member of LSSI, Northern Illinois board of Governors Advancement Council. She had been a volunteer with the CGH Medical Center Auxiliary as a Pink Lady.

Survivors include her husband John; her daughters, Jodie Hay of St. Louis, MO and Jamie Hay of Sterling; her son, Stephen Hay of Seattle, WA; her four grandchildren, Darci (Eric) Imel, Daniel Little, Ron (Kim) Hay and John Hay; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Mask and a social distancing requirements will be in place to allow for 50 persons at a time to attend a public visitation on Thursday September 17, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, 505 First Ave. in Sterling. The funeral will follow on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home, with the Reverend Leo Patterson officiating. Burial will conclude at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church or Sterling Schools Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Service
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Service
10:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home, Sterling
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
505 1st Avenue
Sterling, IL 61081
815-626-6311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 15, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family at this difficult time. We send our love
Sue and Mike Smith
Family Friend
September 15, 2020
I have learned so many things from this woman. My heart is breaking. She was a great teacher supervisor and most of all friend. She will be sadly missed by all of the lives she has touched. My thoughts and prayers are with John an family. God speed Much Love, Kim and Chris Davis and Family
Kim Davis (Hall)
Coworker
September 15, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to the Hay family. John and Jeanine were wonderful people and were good to all they encountered. Tim and Peggy Casey and family
Tim Casey
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved