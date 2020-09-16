Jeanine C. Hay



Born: August 23, 1929; Sterling



Died: September 15, 2020; Sterling



STERLING – Jeanine C. Hay, 91, of Sterling died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home.



She was born on August 23, 1929 in Sterling, the daughter of Raymond Harold and Irene Frances (Schikan) Cramer. Jeanine was a 1943 graduate of Wallace Grade School; a 1947 graduate of Sterling High School; and a 1950 graduate of Wesley Memorial School of Nursing.



She was united in marriage to John Hay on October 15, 1950 in Sterling. Jeanine was employed as a nurse at Community General Hospital from 1950 to 1968, and then at the SterlingRock Falls Clinic from 1968 until her retirement in 1990. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sterling, and had begun the prayer shawl ministry at the church, as well as at the Kihei Lutheran Church in Maui, HI. Jeanine served as one of the original members of the board of SHED and the Sterling Symphony Board. She was a member of LSSI, Northern Illinois board of Governors Advancement Council. She had been a volunteer with the CGH Medical Center Auxiliary as a Pink Lady.



Survivors include her husband John; her daughters, Jodie Hay of St. Louis, MO and Jamie Hay of Sterling; her son, Stephen Hay of Seattle, WA; her four grandchildren, Darci (Eric) Imel, Daniel Little, Ron (Kim) Hay and John Hay; and 10 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Mask and a social distancing requirements will be in place to allow for 50 persons at a time to attend a public visitation on Thursday September 17, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, 505 First Ave. in Sterling. The funeral will follow on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home, with the Reverend Leo Patterson officiating. Burial will conclude at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church or Sterling Schools Foundation.





