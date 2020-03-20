|
|
Jeanette erickson
Born: Jan. 14, 1932
Died: Feb. 25, 2020; Scotsdale, Arizona
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Jeannette Erickson passed away on Feb. 25, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Jeannette was born January 14, 1932 to Thomas and Virginia (Ames) Culbertson.
Jeannette taught school for several years before marrying Darroll Erickson in 1953. They lived in Germany for several years when Darroll was in the U.S. Army. They relocated several times until they moved to Sterling, IL in 1964 when Darroll left the Army. They remained in Sterling for 50 years until relocating permanently to Scottsdale, AZ in 2014.
Jeannette was a member of Wesley United Methodist church. She served on the Whiteside County Board of Health and was a hospice volunteer for many years. Jeannette and Darroll loved to travel and made many trips to Europe and Mexico. Jeannette also loved to knit, was an accomplished seamstress and has made hundreds of quilts.
Jeannette was preceded in her passing by her husband; her parents; and her sister, Jacqueline Culbertson.
She is survived by her brother, Thomas (Linda) Culbertson; daughters, Kristin (Dan) Johnson and Karen (Padraic) Shinville; and sons, Brian (Arlene) Erickson and Bruce (Julie) Erickson; as well as seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.