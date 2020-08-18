1/1
Jeffrey A. "Oopie" Smith
1960 - 2020
Jeffrey A. 'Oopie' Smith

Born: January 9, 1960; Sterling

Died: August 15, 2020; Nelson

NELSON – Jeffrey A. "Oopie" Smith, 60, of Nelson, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home.

Oopie was born in Sterling on January 9, 1960, the son of Freddy and Bessie (Near) Smith. He married Francis Udell on August 3, 1996 in Rock Falls. Oopie worked as a palletmaker for many years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his children and grandchildren, often hosting cookouts on weekends. Oopie was a member of Who Else Land. He enjoyed all sports, and played AAA traveling softball in the 1990s. Oopie's favorite thing to do was go coon hunting.

Survivors include his wife, Francis Smith of Nelson; two daughters, Tammy (Steve Cassens) Engelkens of Dixon, and Tonya (Brick Boss) Smith of Rock Falls; four sons, Eric (Heather) Smith of Sterling, Jeremey(Sheila) Udell of Rock Falls, Cody (Courtney) Walters of Dixon, and Cody Robnett of Rock Falls; two children that he loved as his own, Christopher and Elizabeth; three sisters, Brenda Wyatt and Debbie (Jim) Shelley, all of Rock Falls, and Tammy (Tom) Hernandez of Sterling; one brother, Jimmy(Candance) Near of Sterling; 12 grandchildren, Eric Jr., Brycon, Jennifer, Erica, Joseph, Braidyn, Nicolette, McKenna, BayLee, Bradley, Abby, and Aubree; and his dog, "Cooper."

Oopie was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Jennifer Smith; one brother, Rick Smith; and one grandchild, Austin Williamson.

Masks will be required, along with social distancing in effect, for a public visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. pm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Ave., Rock Falls, IL. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Dalmus Meeks officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 18, 2020.
7 entries
August 18, 2020
Fr an and famiy, we are sorry to hear of Oopie's passing, but happy he is with his mom and the Lord, we love you and are praying for your family. Don and Sheryl
Noble
Sheryl Noble
Friend
August 17, 2020
Your sure gonna be missed Oop Im gonna miss your pickin at me every chance you got R.I.P. big guy love ya ❤ Fran you n the family are in out thoughts and prayers
Rose Hermes
Family
August 16, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss ❣ Frannie
Deb Schriner
Friend
August 16, 2020
I am sorry for the loss of your loved one
Trudy (Engelkens) Eads
Friend
August 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Debra and John Cochran
Family
August 16, 2020
RIP OOpie! Fran you and the kids are in our thoughts and prayers! He was a special guy, I'll always remember when I called you and he was by your side, he'd say tell her she's my favorite sister -in -law.That'll always be in my heart! Darwin and I are here when ever you need us. We love you
Debra Austin
Family
August 16, 2020
He was the best friend anyone could have he will be dearly miss by all his friends and family RIP my dear friend say hello to your ma and brother for me love you and going to miss you
Theresa Akers
Friend
