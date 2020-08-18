Jeffrey A. 'Oopie' Smith
Born: January 9, 1960; Sterling
Died: August 15, 2020; Nelson
NELSON – Jeffrey A. "Oopie" Smith, 60, of Nelson, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home.
Oopie was born in Sterling on January 9, 1960, the son of Freddy and Bessie (Near) Smith. He married Francis Udell on August 3, 1996 in Rock Falls. Oopie worked as a palletmaker for many years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his children and grandchildren, often hosting cookouts on weekends. Oopie was a member of Who Else Land. He enjoyed all sports, and played AAA traveling softball in the 1990s. Oopie's favorite thing to do was go coon hunting.
Survivors include his wife, Francis Smith of Nelson; two daughters, Tammy (Steve Cassens) Engelkens of Dixon, and Tonya (Brick Boss) Smith of Rock Falls; four sons, Eric (Heather) Smith of Sterling, Jeremey(Sheila) Udell of Rock Falls, Cody (Courtney) Walters of Dixon, and Cody Robnett of Rock Falls; two children that he loved as his own, Christopher and Elizabeth; three sisters, Brenda Wyatt and Debbie (Jim) Shelley, all of Rock Falls, and Tammy (Tom) Hernandez of Sterling; one brother, Jimmy(Candance) Near of Sterling; 12 grandchildren, Eric Jr., Brycon, Jennifer, Erica, Joseph, Braidyn, Nicolette, McKenna, BayLee, Bradley, Abby, and Aubree; and his dog, "Cooper."
Oopie was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Jennifer Smith; one brother, Rick Smith; and one grandchild, Austin Williamson.
Masks will be required, along with social distancing in effect, for a public visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. pm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Ave., Rock Falls, IL. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Dalmus Meeks officiating.
