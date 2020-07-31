Jeffrey 'Jeff' D. Hamilton



Born: August 1, 1957; Pekin



Died: June 26, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona



PHOENIX, Az. – On June 26th, 2020, Jeffrey "Jeff" Dean Hamilton passed away after an extended illness at an assisted living facility in Phoenix, AZ.



Jeffrey was born on August 1st, 1957 in Pekin, IL to Dean Hamilton and June Hamilton. Jeffrey graduated from Dixon High School and attended Arizona State University, achieving a bachelor's degree in accounting and passing the CPA exam in his senior year. After graduation, Jeffrey returned to Dixon to work with his father, Dean Hamilton and subsequently moved to Arizona later on in his life to continue his accounting career with his father.



Jeffrey was a member of the Dixon Country Club, and enjoyed golfing with his friends and family during his time living in the area.



Jeffrey is survived by his son, Geoffrey Hamilton of Tempe, AZ; parents, Dean Hamilton of Scottsdale, AZ and June Hamilton of Chatham, IL; as well as his sister, Carol Hamilton of Portland, OR.



The family has selected a private scattering of ashes for a celebration of life.





