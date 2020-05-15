Jeffrey L. "Jeff" Reyna
1980 - 2020
Jeffrey L. "jeff" reyna

Born: January 5, 1980

Died: May 10, 2020

AURORA – Jeffrey L. "Jeff" Reyna, 40, of Aurora, passed away unexpectedly on May 10, 2020. He was born January 5, 1980 in St. Charles, IL, the son of Luis and Fran (Burke) Reyna.

Jeff is survived by his father, Luis Reyna; his mother, Fran (Jerry) Nicklas; three brothers, Mike (Rhonda) Reyna, Brian Reyna, and Paul (Missy) Reyna; a sister, Merisa (Mario); his paternal grandparents, Ricardo (Annie) Reyna, as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Jeff was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Jovita Burke.

Visitation will take place from 5-7 P.M. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, only ten people will be allowed in the facility at any time. A private funeral mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Batavia. Interment will be private at St. Joseph Cemetery.

For further information, please call 630-466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
Funeral Mass
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Interment
St. Joseph Cemetery
