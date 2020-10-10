1/
Jeffrey W. Boyenga
Jeffrey W. Boyenga

Born: January 4, 1967; Dixon

Died: October 9, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Jeffrey W. Boyenga, age 53, of Sterling, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Jeffrey was born January 4, 1967 in Dixon, the son of Cordell and Nancy (Sarver) Boyenga. He served in the US Army and later was employed as a DJ at 3D Sound Company. Jeffrey was a gun enthusiast, a gamer and loved classic cars.

He is survived by his three children, Kayla Boyenga of Sterling, Kym (Joshua) Akins of Athens, Tennessee, and Justyn Boyenga of Dixon; four sisters, Barbara "BK" Boyenga, Amy Boyenga, and Demelza Toth all of Arizona, and Misty Boyenga-Haltli of New Mexico; and six grandchildren, Claire Williams, Isabella Akins, Alexander Akins, Caden Williams, Arabella Akins and Gabriel Akins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private memorial service will take place at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to www.chapelhilldixon.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
