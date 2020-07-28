Jerry and Lorie Miller
Died: (Jerry) April 17, 2020; (Lorie) July 8, 2020
DIXON – Jerry and Lorie Miller both of Dixon passed away within a short time of one another.
The family will be having a combined visitation for the two of them. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m .on, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon for Jerry and Lorie; as they both have joined one another. A private funeral service and inurnment will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Arrangements are being completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com
