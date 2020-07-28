1/
Jerry and Lorie Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry and Lorie Miller

Died: (Jerry) April 17, 2020; (Lorie) July 8, 2020

DIXON – Jerry and Lorie Miller both of Dixon passed away within a short time of one another.

The family will be having a combined visitation for the two of them. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m .on, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon for Jerry and Lorie; as they both have joined one another. A private funeral service and inurnment will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Arrangements are being completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com..


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved