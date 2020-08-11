Jerry L. Williams Sr.Born: October 29, 1953Died: August 7, 2020ASHTON – Jerry Lee Williams, Sr., 66, of Ashton, IL passed away on August 7, 2020.Jerry was born on October 29, 1953 in Rochelle, IL to Ralph and Delores (House) Williams. He was a village trustee of Ashton. He was in the concrete business for 55 years and owned Williams Concrete. He enjoyed hunting and working. He also enjoyed his coffee at the Huddle and then would go see more friends in Rochelle for breakfast.Jerry is survived by two children, Jerry (Mindy Robertson) Williams, Jr. of Ashton, IL and Lysa (Nik) Pankhurst of Dixon, IL; four grandchildren, Madison, Jerry III, Adalynn and Hunter; as well as two brothers, Jimmy Williams of Ashton, IL ad Joe (Laura) Williams of Ashton, IL.He is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Robert Williams, Sr.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m.. at Beverage-Lyons Family Funeral Home, 601 Richardson Avenue Ashton, IL 61006. Funeral service will be held next day, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Ashton Cemetery. Pastor Farrel Stauffer will be officiating.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Beverage-Lyons Family Funeral Home.