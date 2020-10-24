Jesse J. James
Born: May 18, 1933; Brenham, Texas
Died: October 23, 2020; Oregon
AMBOY – Jesse Joseph James, 87, of Amboy, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at Serenity Hospice & Home, Oregon, IL. He owned and operated his own business for 35 years prior to his passing.
Jesse was born May 18, 1933, in Brenham, TX, the son of Joseph and Dolly (Redeford) James. He married Mary Ann Thompson on January 4, 1969, in Decatur, IL. She preceded him in death on December 1, 2016. Jesse served in the U.S. Navy and United States Air Force. He enjoyed visiting with family and friends and sharing stories and anything that involved his grandkids. They were his world. In his younger years, he was involved in a lot of the communities' clubs, like the Lions Club, Elks, American Legion, the Men's Garden Club and the Petunia Festival. Jesse was also a proud member of Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church of Dixon.
He is survived by one son, Rick James of Troutdale, VA; three daughters, Brenda (Ron) Black of Decatur, IL, Shari (Scott) Piller of Amboy and Tammy Hawks of Forreston; one sister, Lois Webb of AR; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Glenn; one brother-in-law, Bill; one son, William; one daughter, Victoria; and one daughter-in-law, Stella James.
A private memorial service will be held on a later date, family and friends will be notified. It will be at Woodside Cemetery in Lee Center, IL, with Pastor David Anderman officiating from Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church of Dixon.
A memorial has been established.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
