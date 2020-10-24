1/1
Jesse J. James
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesse J. James

Born: May 18, 1933; Brenham, Texas

Died: October 23, 2020; Oregon

AMBOY – Jesse Joseph James, 87, of Amboy, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at Serenity Hospice & Home, Oregon, IL. He owned and operated his own business for 35 years prior to his passing.

Jesse was born May 18, 1933, in Brenham, TX, the son of Joseph and Dolly (Redeford) James. He married Mary Ann Thompson on January 4, 1969, in Decatur, IL. She preceded him in death on December 1, 2016. Jesse served in the U.S. Navy and United States Air Force. He enjoyed visiting with family and friends and sharing stories and anything that involved his grandkids. They were his world. In his younger years, he was involved in a lot of the communities' clubs, like the Lions Club, Elks, American Legion, the Men's Garden Club and the Petunia Festival. Jesse was also a proud member of Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church of Dixon.

He is survived by one son, Rick James of Troutdale, VA; three daughters, Brenda (Ron) Black of Decatur, IL, Shari (Scott) Piller of Amboy and Tammy Hawks of Forreston; one sister, Lois Webb of AR; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

Jesse was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Glenn; one brother-in-law, Bill; one son, William; one daughter, Victoria; and one daughter-in-law, Stella James.

A private memorial service will be held on a later date, family and friends will be notified. It will be at Woodside Cemetery in Lee Center, IL, with Pastor David Anderman officiating from Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church of Dixon.

A memorial has been established.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved