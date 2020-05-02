Jim Peach
Jim Peach

Born: October 15, 1956

Died: April 19, 2020

RICHFIELD, Minn. – Jim Peach, age 63, of Richfield, MN, died unexpectedly on April 19, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Peach and Janis Stewart.

Jim is survived by his son, Josh Peach, Josh's girlfriend Lisa Rasmussen; Jim's former wife Joanne Baeza; Jim's siblings in IL, Jeanne (Bob) Wilcox, John (Peggy) Peach, and Judy (Jim) Dissinger; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews; and many friends, including Karen Mattson and Mark DiPasquale.

Jim was born on October 15, 1956 in Princeton, Illinois. When he was 4 months old, he survived critical burns from a house fire on Feb. 19, 1957. Every year, he celebrated that day with gratitude for his life, and those who saved him.

He excelled as an athlete at Sterling High School, attended Sauk Valley College in IL, and St. Paul Technical College in MN. In 1982, he married Joanne Baeza. Although they later divorced, they remained devoted parents to their son, Josh, who Jim was immensely proud of.

Jim loved fishing, golfing, the Cubs and Twins, Vikings, and camping with his son Josh. He was a dedicated member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1005. His work history included 19 years as a Northwest Airlines mechanic, and 11 years at the Metropolitan Council as a bus driver, then light rail train driver. In his role as a light rail train driver, his courage and knowledge of CPR saved the life of a passenger on September 19, 2018.

Jim had a strong work ethic and was extraordinarily honest in his professional and personal life. He helped people often, including encouraging many people to start investing in their401K and plan well for retirement, as he did. Jim had envisioned his golden years fishing, golfing and his favorite activity of spending time with his son Josh and Lisa.

His family and friends will remember him as genuine, loyal, generous, and always able to make people smile and laugh.

Memorials to Union Hardship Fund that helps with off work MN members' bills.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 2, 2020.
