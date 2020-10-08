1/
Jimmy L. Devers
ROCK FALLS – Jimmy L. Devers, 57, of Rock Falls, died unexpectedly Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at home.

He was born on March 29, 1963 in Sterling the son of Donald Gene and Beulah Mae (Brey) Devers. He was a graduate of Rock Falls High School, where he played football and wrestled. He was employed at Self Help in Sterling for several years. Jimmy enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church.

Survivors include his father, Don of Rock Falls; sister, Mary Ann (Milton) Richardson of Rock Falls; brothers, Ronald (Sandy) Devers of PA, Donald (Brenda) Devers of Batesville, Arkansas, and Mike (Paula) Devers of Rock Falls; nieces, Leah Schuldt, Ashley Thacker, Amber Brown and Brianna Tornow; nephews Kyle Devers, Tyler Devers, Cody Richardson, Doug Devers and Aaron Devers; and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Masks and social distancing requirements will be in effect for a visitation on Monday October 12, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Rock Falls. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
