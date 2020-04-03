Sauk Valley News Obituaries
Joan A. Stage

Joan A. Stage Obituary
Joan A. Stage

Born: Aug. 19, 1934; Sterling

Died: April 2, 2020; Rock Falls

STERLING –Joan A. Stage, 85, of Rock Falls, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at her home.

Joan was born in Sterling on August 19, 1934. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran church in Sterling. Joan worked as a teacher's aide for many years. She volunteered for Red Cross, and enjoyed donatingto various organizations. Joan also had a special love for animals.

Loving mother of three daughters, Kathi McIntyre of Eldridge, IA and her grandchildren Dylan, Joshua, and Rachel; Leann (Monte Grooms) Stage of Rock Falls and her granddaughter, Sierra; and Michelle (Kevin)Becker of Peoria; one son, Jerry Stage of Rock Falls; five great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Carolyn Bixby. Joan is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Scott Stage; and one brother, Marvin Bixby.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Interment will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family for donation to 's annual Memphis to Peoria Run.

Joan will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving mother with a passion for life and love.

Online condolences may be made at mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com
