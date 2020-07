Or Copy this URL to Share

Joan A. Stage



Died: April 2, 2020; Rock Falls



ROCK FALLS – Joan A. Stage, 85, of Rock Falls, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at home.



Graveside commital service will be at 11 a.m Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Oak Knoll Memorial Park, followed by a celebration of her life at Bartini's in Rock Falls from 1 to 4 p.m.





