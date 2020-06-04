Joan M. Heusinkveld
Joan M. Heusinkveld

Born: May 4, 1933; Morrison

Died: June 2, 2020; Morrison

MORRISON – Joan M. Heusinkveld, 87, of Morrison, IL, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Resthave Home in Morrison, IL.

There will be private family services, with Rev. Marv Jacobs officiating. The Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison.

A memorial to Ebenezer Reformed Church has been established.

Joan was born May 4, 1933, in Fulton, IL, to Donald and Nellie (Buikema) DeWeerdt. She was a graduate of Morrison High School in Morrison, IL. Joan married Robert "Heusie" W. Heusinkveld on March 11, 1954, in Fulton, IL. He died on December 24, 2017. Most recently she was employed at Fitzgerald's Pharmacy, Morrison, IL, as a clerk. Joan was a member of Ebenezer Reformed Church in Morrison, IL.

Survivors include one daughter, Cindy (Richard) Wolf of Erie, IL; two sons, Gary (Deb) Heusinkveld and Jon (Linda Brandon) Heusinkveld, both of Morrison, IL; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Donna Mae Dykstra of Clinton, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; one grandson, Aaron Wolf; one great-grandson, Ethan Wolf; and one sister, Gloria Biermann.

To send online condolences, go to www.bosmarenkes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bosma Renkes Funeral Home
404 E Lincolnway
East Morrison, IL 61270
(815) 772-2322
